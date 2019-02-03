Former MP Undavalli hopeful of working out common agenda to promote interests of State

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said that he is hopeful of working out a common agenda to further the interests of the residuary state of AP by taking up the injustice being done to it in the Lok Sabha to be formed after the conduct of elections.

Addressing the media at Anam Rotary Hall here on Saturday, he said issues pertaining to bifurcation of the State, implementation of the Bifurcation Act and special category status (SCS) were discussed during the recently held all-party meeting at Hotel Ilapuram in Vijayawada.

“This is just a beginning. We received a great response and discussed many things. The Bifurcation Act is not being implemented properly. We will meet again sometime and chalk out a future course of action,” the former MP said. He said that the meet was held to highlight the ‘injustice’ meted out to the State since it was bifurcated in 2014.

Undavalli also described how the bifurcation bill was passed in Parliament amid pandemonium, despite massive protests by MPs from Andhra Pradesh.

“We must not forget how cruelly they insulted the State in 2014 which led to the bifurcation. We want to demand our constitutional right. We want to show the Centre that we will unite for the rights of our State,” he added.

“It has been four-and-a-half years. When will the Centre give what is due to the State? They should take note of the unscientific bifurcation. Since, injustice was meted out to the State, we are only asking for our rightful share,” he added.