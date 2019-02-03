Good response to art exhibition held at KV

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: ONGC Rajamahendravaram Executive Director-Asset Manager DMR Sekhar has said ONGC is committed to introduce digital classes and improve infrastructure at Kendriya Vidyalaya set up on ONGC Base Complex.

He was taking part in the inauguration of the 14th All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Child Art Exhibition here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said special coaching classes would be conducted for students to face competitive exams. He lauded the efforts of school principal KK Sinha and drawing teacher Kallepally Subba Rao, who curated the exhibition.

Around 8,000 entries have been received from 372 Kendriya Vidyalayas in India and abroad. An entry from Tehran (Iran) was the cynosure of all eyes at the exhibition.

The exhibition featured oil paintings, water colours, crayons and glass paintings on landscapes, Swachh Bharat, festivals of India, wildlife, global warming, water scarcity, vehicular pollution, family system, abstract themes etc.

The inaugural session was attended by ONGC Group General Manager PK Pandey and ONGC Officers Mahila Samithi president Durga Bhavani and others.