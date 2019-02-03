Life tax waiver: CM does a Basha, seeks return gift from autowalas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing himself as an auto driver, who drives the State to progress, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted the auto drivers to act like TDP activists and sport TDP flags and ‘Thank You CM Sir’ labels on their vehicles.

Dressed in khaki uniform of auto drivers, just like Rajinikanth in the film ‘Basha’, the Chief Minister drove an open auto at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday, when the auto drivers in large numbers came to thank him for the waiver of ‘life tax’ on autorickshaws.

They hailed the Chief Minister for his historic decision to waive life tax for different types of autorickshaws, tractors and tractor trolleys. It benefited 3.7 lakh families dependent on autorickshaws, they said.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu

wearing khaki uniform of auto

drivers near his residence near

Amaravati on Saturday I

Express

The State government’s decision has cost the government `60 crore. On the occasion, he promised to strive to bring down the cost of fuel and enhancing their income levels. He said more electric autorickshaws will be operated to save the cost of fuel in the future. Speaking about third-party insurance, he advised them to form into a single union and said the government would come out with a suitable policy for the same.

Later, addressing ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’ meeting of SHGs organised at Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram Assembly Constituency in Krishna district, the Chief Minister explained that though it was a burden on the State’s exchequer, he waived the life tax of autorickshaws, tractors and tractor trolleys so that they would benefit and improve their living standards. “All I want you to do have the TDP flag on your vehicles by becoming TDP activists to promote the good work done by the TDP government to people,” he said. Naidu also wanted the 94 lakh DWCRA members to be brand ambassadors of TDP and promote the party in the next 75 days. “I did everything for you as your elder brother. Now, I urge you to stand by me,” he said.

Launching a broadside against YSRC and BJP, he advised the people not to vote for YSRC at any cost. “If you vote for YSRC, it will be akin to cutting the branch of the tree you are sitting on. Remember, don’t vote for YSRC,” he said. Naidu also made fun of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra, which he said is full of breaks unlike his own padayatra, which he continued despite a sprained foot.

Elaborating on how he started DWCRA groups as thrift movement to empower and emancipate the women in the State, he said as an elder brother he promised to extend a helping hand and now has given them `20,000 each in a phased manner. “It is not a loan, as some parties are saying, but my gift to you,” he asserted.

Continuing his criticism against the Modi government for ‘non-cooperation’ to the State, he said, for the first time in his life, he sported a black shirt to lodge his protest. He listed out ‘acts of betrayal’ by NDA and vowed not to rest till justice is done to AP.

Industrialists’ concern

Stressing that development of the State is possible only with the TDP at the driver seat, the Chief Minister said that during his meeting with some of the industrialists from foreign countries, they expressed apprehensions over security for their investment if TDP does not form a government after next elections. “I assured them that TDP will retain power. We have done much for the welfare of people and they will vote for the party. When the TDP retains power after elections, more investments will come. Investors are waiting for the elections to conclude,” he added.