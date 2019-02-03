MLC polls: YSRC, TDP to back winning horses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the notification for filling three MLC seats in the State is likely to be released in a week or 10 days, aspirants are in a hurry to get the support of various political parties.

The election for one Teacher (in North Coastal Andhra) and two Graduate constituencies, including East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts will be conducted before the general elections.

Though elections to the three MLC seats will not be held on the party symbol, the ruling TDP and YSRC have decided to support only winning horses as the results of the MLC election, which will be held before general elections, will reflect the mood of the voters.

There is an argument that the impact of the MLC elections would be less since the number of voters is less compared to the general elections. However, political observers said, as the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, the gap between two polls will be much too less and thereby possibilities of carrying forward the impact are more.

It is learnt that apart from Rayapati Srinivas, who is the younger brother of Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, some more leaders of the TDP are vying to contest for the seat and seeking the support of party chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

However, the YSRC is not focusing on the MLC election as the party leaders state said they haven’t received any directions from the party with regard to enrollment of voters.

A YSRC leader from Guntur said the chances of the party getting involved in the MLC polls are bleak. “In case of the TDP announcing support to any candidate, our supporters will go with former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao,” he said.