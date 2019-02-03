Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi to address meet in Guntur on Feb 10

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has affirmed that BJP will continue its fight against the TDP until Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is dethroned from power. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana inspects facilities in the bus which is ready for party’s yatra from Palasa from Feb 4 | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has affirmed that BJP will continue its fight against the TDP until Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is dethroned from power. 

Speaking at a meeting with district party presidents, secretaries and executive body members here on Saturday, he claimed that Naidu came to power with the help of the BJP. “Naidu might have remained in the opposition if he contested the 2014 elections without BJP alliance,” he said. He said all arrangements were in place for the BJP’s bus yatra, during which the party will campaign against “corruption and illegalities” of the TD government, including irregularities in the Polavaram project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Guntur on February 10 and in Visakhapatnam on February 16. BJP national president Amit Shah also will visit the State soon. MP G Ganga Raju, state general secretaries Satyamurthy, Shyam Kishore, Suresh Reddy, vice-president  T Nagabhushanam were present.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi address Gubtur rally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp