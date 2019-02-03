PM Modi to address meet in Guntur on Feb 10

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has affirmed that BJP will continue its fight against the TDP until Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is dethroned from power.

Speaking at a meeting with district party presidents, secretaries and executive body members here on Saturday, he claimed that Naidu came to power with the help of the BJP. “Naidu might have remained in the opposition if he contested the 2014 elections without BJP alliance,” he said. He said all arrangements were in place for the BJP’s bus yatra, during which the party will campaign against “corruption and illegalities” of the TD government, including irregularities in the Polavaram project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Guntur on February 10 and in Visakhapatnam on February 16. BJP national president Amit Shah also will visit the State soon. MP G Ganga Raju, state general secretaries Satyamurthy, Shyam Kishore, Suresh Reddy, vice-president T Nagabhushanam were present.