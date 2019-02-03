SCR to run 10 special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada for passenger rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway will run ten special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada and Hyderabad-Kakinada to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train number 07436 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 8 pm on February 7, 9, 15 and 21 and arrive Kakinada Town at 6.25 am the next day.

In the return direction, train number 07435 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 10.20 pm on February 8, 10, 17 and 24 and arrive Secunderabad at 8.50 am the next day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train number 07001 Hyderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Hyderabad at 6.50 pm on Feb 5 and arrive Kakinada at 6 am on the next day. In the return direction, train number 07002 Kakinada Town-Hyderabad special train will depart Kakinada at 9 pm on Feb 6 and arrive Hyderabad at 8.15 am on the next day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations.