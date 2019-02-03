Six shops to be reauctioned at AMC complex

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district administration has decided to reauction six shops at Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) complex on Korukonda Road in Rajamahendravaram.

It may be recalled that the AMC had auctioned 23 shops in November last. Only those bidders who paid earnest money deposit of Rs 50,000, advance rent and signed an agreement with the AMC took part in the auction.

Out of the 23 shops auctioned, only six were not occupied by the bidders. These are the six shops that are being auctioned again.

As per rules, the six shops can be allotted to the next successful bidder, but it was learnt that nobody showed interest in buying them. Reason: many shopkeepers lament the lack of infrastructure and basic amenities — drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and toilet facility etc., — in the complex.

AMC secretary M Ammaji said, “We have already applied for uninterrupted power supply to the new shops. We are awaiting permission to conduct auction for the six shops.”

Marketing department Assistant Director KVRN Kishore said that officials of AMC and Estate Officers of Rythu Bazaars have decided to improve infrastructure facilities in the complex shortly.