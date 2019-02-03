Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six shops to be reauctioned at AMC complex

The district administration has decided to reauction six shops at Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) complex on Korukonda Road in Rajamahendravaram.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district administration has decided to reauction six shops at Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) complex on Korukonda Road in Rajamahendravaram.
It may be recalled that the AMC had auctioned 23 shops in November last. Only those bidders who paid earnest money deposit of Rs 50,000, advance rent and signed an agreement with the AMC took part in the auction. 

Out of the 23 shops auctioned, only six were not occupied by the bidders. These are the six shops that are being auctioned again.

As per rules, the six shops can be allotted to the next successful bidder, but it was learnt that nobody showed interest in buying them. Reason: many shopkeepers lament the lack of infrastructure and basic amenities — drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and toilet facility etc., — in the complex. 
AMC secretary M Ammaji said, “We have already applied for uninterrupted power supply to the new shops.  We are awaiting permission to conduct auction for the six shops.”

Marketing department Assistant Director KVRN Kishore said that officials of AMC and Estate Officers of Rythu Bazaars have decided to improve infrastructure facilities in the complex shortly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agriculture Market Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp