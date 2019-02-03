Stolen Nandi idol from Bala Tripura Sundari Sametha Agastheswara Swamy temple found broken, 7 held

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The broken pieces of the ancient Nandi idol stolen from the famous Bala Tripura Sundari Sametha Agastheswara Swamy temple in Ramachandrapuram mandal of East Godavari district were recovered by police. Seven of the 17-member gang involved in the theft of one tonne Nandi idol were arrested on Saturday.

According to the police, Ramakrishna, a self-styled godman, made three of the accused, P Srinivas, P Veera Venkatrao and B Ramalinga Chowdary, believe that Nandi idols in ancient Shiva temples contain diamonds. After a thorough search for ancient Nandi idols, the trio zeroed in on Agastheswara Swamy temple in Ramachandrapuram, which is believed to be over 400-year-old, to strike it rich.

On January 23 night, the accused hired around 10 workers and went to the temple located near the house of Ramalinga Chowdary in a van. The workers dug up the Nandi idol and loaded it into the van. Some locals who woke up to the sounds, felt that they were from the house of Ramalinga Chowdary where some construction work is going on. Later, the Nandi idol was taken to Gummalladoddi hillocks in Gokavaram mandal, where it was broken into pieces. But no diamonds were found in it. As the CCTV cameras in the temple were not functioning, the police relied on cell tower signals to trace the accused.

The police arrested Srinivas, Venkatrao, Ramalinga Chowdary, D Balabrahmam, A Ratna Kumar, K Veera Venkata Narasimha Murthy and T Satyanarayana in connection with the theft of Nandi idol. The police are on the lookout for others involved in the theft of the idol.

The police claimed that the gang, which failed to strike it rich by stealing Nandi idol from Agastheswara Swamy temple, was searching for another ancient Siva temple with Nandi idol in East Godavari district. In the meantime, they were nabbed. Meanwhile, godman Ramakrishna vanished from the village.