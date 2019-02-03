Three golden crowns missing from Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three crowns belonging to the processional deities at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati went missing on Saturday evening.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer P Bhaskar, priests at one of the 18 sub-temples in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple noticed the three diamond-studded golden crowns missing around 5.45 pm. The temple was closed for devotees at 5 pm to perform rituals and was opened within 45 minutes after which the priests noticed that the crowns were missing.

Speaking to TNIE, Pola Bhaskar said he had sought a report from the Assistant Chief Vigilance and Security Officer on the missing crowns. TTD Executive Officer AK Singhal and Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav inquired about the incident. Late in the night, the EO and chairman along with CVSO Gopinath Jetty and Tirupati Urban SP Anburajan rushed to the temple. The TTD vigilance officials are verifying the CCTV footage in the temple.

Sources said the temple staff are being questioned by the vigilance officials.

Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple is located in the heart of the temple town and dates back to the 12 century. It is said that the temple was consecrated in 1130 AD by Vaishnavaite saint and proponent of Visishtaadvaita, one of the ancient Hindu philosophies, Sri Ramanujacharya.