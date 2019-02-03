Three ITC employees drown in Godavari river

By Express News Service

ELURU: Three youths were washed away in Godavari river at Sridhar Veleru village in Burgampadu mandal of Khammam district on Saturday. Police said a group of employees from ITC went to the village located near Godavari river to celebrate the birthday of one of them, Vijay Kumar Reddy.

According to police, Vijay Kumar Reddy and his friends G Prudhvi Reddy of Sarapaka mandal in Khammam district, Kunduru Satish Reddy, Kunduru Srinivas Reddy, Tirumala Reddy Shiva Reddy and Karampudi Durga Seshu went to the river banks at Sridhar Veluru village in Burgampadu mandal of Khammam district to celebrate the birthday.

After the celebrations, six of them ventured into the river for a swim. Three of them, Kunduru Srinivas Reddy (23), Tirumala Reddy Shiva Reddy (24) and Karampudi Durga Seshu (25) were washed away in the gushing waters of Godavari river.

Police and fire services personnel have started operations to fish out the bodies of missing youngsters, but their efforts were not fruitful till last reports came in.