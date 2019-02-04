Home States Andhra Pradesh

7 held for cricket betting, Rs 15L seized

Special team of III Town Central Crime Station (CCS) busted the cricket betting racket and arrested seven bookies on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Special team of III Town Central Crime Station (CCS) busted the cricket betting racket and arrested seven bookies on Sunday.Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, SP Vishal Gunni said that the bookies used hi-tech equipment, including line boxes, to organise betting.

Around `15 lakh, one cash counting machine, 124 mobile phones, six line boxes, one printer, a laptop and an LCD TV were seized from their possession. The accused were identified as C Eswara Rao, A Sivanaga Venkateswara Gupta and D Gopalakrishna Raju from Kakinada and K Praveen Kumar, Mekala Kalyan, Adapala Jagadeesh Prasad, and KS Teja of Rajamahendravaram.

Eswara Rao, the kingpin, organised betting at his house in Suryanarayanapuram. When the police team raided his house, his helper, Gupta, was present. The police took the duo into custody.During interrogation, Eswara Rao told the police about those involved in betting on Sai Baba temple street, Revenue Colony and Gopalakrishna Raju’s house. Huge cash and two line boxes were seized.Following the information given by Raju, the police raided Plot No. 504 in Sri Sai Heavens Apartment and took four bookies into  custody.

