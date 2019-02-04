Andhra man kills daughter allegedly for falling in love with a boy of other caste

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year girl was strangled to death by her father allegedly for falling in love with a boy of different community and insisting that she will marry him. The incident took place Sunday midnight in Kothapalem village of Tallur mandal in the district.

The girl, K Vaishnavi has been studying B Com second year in Harshini degree college in Ongole town. She used to travel from her village to the district headquarter daily to attend college.

Vaishnavi reportedly fell in love with a boy who was also studying in the same college. The love affair of Vaishnavi came to the knowledge of her father, Venkat Reddy, an agriculturalist, and he opposed his daughter's love. However, she reportedly made it clear that she would marry the boy she was in love with. The girl used to have frequent quarrels with her parents over the issue. The family is said to have asked her to mend ways as the family's honour will be at stake if others come to know about the love affair.

Late last night, an argument reportedly took place between the girl and her parents once again and in a fit of rage, Venkat Reddy allegedly strangled his daughter to death.

According to reports, though Venkat Reddy had confessed to having killed his daughter but did not mention anything about the girl's love affair. "Venkat Reddy claims that he killed Vaishnavi as she was not obliging to his words and disregarding the elders in the house,'' Darsi circle inspector M Srinivasa Rao said.

Police registered a case of murder and have reportedly taken Venkat Reddy into custody and questioning him.