Auto driver attempts to rape girl

An auto driver attempted to rape a girl near Timmareddypalle in West Godavari district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

ELURU: An auto driver attempted to rape a girl near Timmareddypalle in West Godavari district on Sunday.According to police, the victim was studying M.Sc. at Vissannapet in Krishna district.

She boarded the auto to go to her native K Gokavaram village in Lingapalem mandal.The auto driver Kummu Israel took the girl to a secluded area, where his friends were waiting for him. They attempted to rape the girl.

On hearing the girl’s cries for help, farmers nearby rushed there and rescued her. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested the auto driver and registered cases under Sections 363, 354, 323, and 506 read with Section 34.

