CPM confirms tie-up with Jana Sena

By Express News Service

NELLORE: CPM State secretary P Madhu confirmed the tie-up with Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh for the ensuing elections.Addressing the media in the city on Sunday, he said that Jana Sena is the only political alternative which has inspired the youth of the State and the CPM will contest the polls along with it.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has wakened up to announce increased pensions, extended support through Pasupu-Kumkuma and other schemes with elections drawing closer.”

Later, addressing a public meeting along with Jana Sena leaders, he said that people are observing the TDP’s actions and will teach the party a befitting lesson.