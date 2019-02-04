Deo quits Cong, may join TDP bandwagon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speaking at a press conference at his residence at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, he said that he had sent his resignation letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi.  

VIZIANAGARAM: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo has resigned from the grand old party. Deo cited lack of responsiveness from the top leadership as the main reason for his resignation.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, he said that he had sent his resignation letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. “I was associated with the Congress over a period of 45 years and the decision of leaving the party is very painful. Though I took to the notice of the Congress leadership that some forces in the party are trying to damage it, they ignored my views,” he said.

Deo, who was the minister of Tribal Affairs and Panchayat Raj under UPA regime, said he is only quitting the Congress and not politics. Asserting that his only agenda is to defeat the BJP in the ensuing elections, the former minister said he would take a decision after meeting leaders of anti-BJP parties in Delhi. If reports are to be believed, Deo is set to join the TDP.

