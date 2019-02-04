Home States Andhra Pradesh

High Court returns to Guntur after 62 years

Former Union Minister Kailash Nath Katju inaugurated the high court.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The high court returned to Guntur district after a gap of 62 years. Andhra high court was first established in Guntur in 1953 when a separate State for Telugu-speaking people was carved out of Madras State with its capital in Kurnool. The high court of erstwhile Andhra State functioned from the Collectorate in Guntur for three years from 1954.

Former Union Minister Kailash Nath Katju inaugurated the high court. The then Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam, Deputy Chief Minister Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Law Minister Tenneti Vishwanadham, Madras High Court Chief Justice Justice Pakala Venkata Rajamannar and others participated in the inaugural ceremony. Justice Koka Subba Rao served as the first chief justice of Andhra high court.

Senior advocate Jupudi Ranga Raju recalled that his father and former MLC Jupudi Yagnanarayana served as a civil lawyer at the high court in Guntur.  The high court of Andhra State at Guntur was shifted to Hyderabad and merged with the Hyderabad state high court to form Andhra Pradesh high court on November 1, 1956. The demand for a high court bench in Vijayawada-Guntur has been pending all these years and now the dream of people has been realised.

