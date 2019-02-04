MLA Chevireddy passes out

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: ChaNdragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was hospitalised after he fainted during a heated argument with TDP leaders at the venue of Pasupu Kumkuma at Vedantapuram in Tirupati Rural on Sunday.

When TDP workers stopped Reddy from entering the venue, the latter had argued with them. TDP activists raised slogans against him and demanded that he leave the venue. Protesting against this, the MLA squatted on the ground saying that it was his duty to be present at the programme in his constituency.