Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect theft of 3 gold crowns an ‘inside’ job

The temple staff  found the three crowns belonging to the processional deities of one of the 18 sub-temples missing and a complaint was lodged with Tirupati East police on Saturday night.

Published: 04th February 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police investigating the theft of three gold crowns from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Saturday night, are suspecting it to be an “inside” job.

The temple staff  found the three crowns belonging to the processional deities of one of the 18 sub-temples missing and a complaint was lodged with Tirupati East police on Saturday night.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, who inspected the temple on Sunday evening, told media that the three crowns belong to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, a sub-temple located on the premises of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple. “All three crowns approximately weigh 1,351 grams and cost around `50 lakh,’’ he said.

Devotees being frisked by security
staff at Govindaraja temple in
Tirupati | Madhav K

“There are 15 CCTV cameras in the temple and all are functioning,” he clarified, adding that the TTD vigilance staff gave the CCTV footage to the police for  probe. “In the next two or three days, we may get the final probe report,” the EO said.

Police suspect that the theft might not have happened without the knowledge or support of either the priests or the TTD staff in the temple.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police Anburajan said the missing of crowns, in all probability, is the handiwork of “insiders” and they might either be employees or contract staff. “Even if it is stolen by an outsider, the accused still needs some basic information and he has to conduct a recce. For this also, knowingly or unknowingly the temple staff might have shared the information,’’ the SP opined, adding that special teams have been formed to trace the gold crowns.

Sources said the police and vigilance officials visited the houses of some of the temple staff and priests as part of the probe. The priests have been instructed not to leave the town without informing the police. 

Rivalry among priests led to missing of crowns?

It is also suspected that rivalry between two groups of priests within the temple might be the reason for the missing of gold crowns from the temple.Police, who examined the CCTV footage, identified a youngster going out of the temple hurriedly, when the gold crowns went missing. However, sources said the footage in other surveillance camera, showed the same youngster moving towards the prasadam counter where he purchased prasadam and left.

Though the officials maintain that the crowns were found missing around 5.45 pm, some reports claimed that a TTD vigilance staffer noticed the crowns missing in the morning after Suprabhata Seva and informed the matter to the temple officials.The priests and officials made inquiries and searched for the crowns, but in vain. Later, in the evening, the higher officials were informed of the missing crowns and then the police.

The TTD was embroiled in controversy recently with ousted chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu levelling allegations of missing of valuable gold ornaments of the Lord and also irregularities in the functioning of the TTD. This is not the first time that gold ornaments went missing from a TTD-run temple. In 2014, a precious gold ornament of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor went missing and was later found in a drain nearby.

BJP stages protest

BJP activists staged a protest in front of the temple on Sunday denouncing the “failure” of the TTD in protecting the valuable jewellery of the Lord. BJP leader and former TTD Trust member G Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded a thorough probe into the missing crowns. YSRC leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticised the TTD administration for failing to protect the valuable assets of the Lord.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp