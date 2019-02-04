Promoting personal hygiene among girls

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deputy Inspector of Schools, Rajamahendravaram Urban, B Dileep Kumar has said that the government launched Sahaja scheme to promote personal hygiene among adolescent girl students.

He was invited as the chief guest for the one-day training programme on Sahaja scheme for women teachers at mandal resources centre at Kotagummam here on Sunday. He also informed that the government launched Sneham, which distributes sanitary napkins to girl students in government schools.

Resource person D Vasantha said that the Sahaja scheme is aimed at making the State Aarogya Andhra Pradesh. “The programme also speaks for quality and care towards students in government schools,” she added.