Shrimp prices fall due to parasite attack, ryots hit

Prices of shrimp have fallen due to Enterocytozoon Hepatopenaei (EHP), an intercellular microsporidia parasite in shrimp farms.

Image of shrimp used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Prices of shrimp have fallen due to Enterocytozoon Hepatopenaei (EHP), an intercellular microsporidia parasite in shrimp farms. The parasite severely affects the growth rate and size of the shrimp.According to sources, aquaculture is taken up in 13,500 acres across the district.Farmers have taken up aquaculture in Kota, Vakadu, Chitamur and Chillakkur in Gudur division, Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Indukurpeta, Kovur, Kodavalur and Vidavalur in Nellore division and Allur, Bogole and Kavali in Kavali division. Some farmers from other parts of the State such as Tirupati and Chittoor and those from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have cultivated L. Vannamei variety of shrimp after taking lands on lease. However,  they found EHP parasite in their ponds.

Speaking to TNIE, senior aqua technician A Suresh said the parasite severely affects the growth of the shrimp. “Horizontal transmission occurs very rapidly among shrimp in ponds due to thorough mixing. Accurate detection is extremely important to ensure bio-security in shrimp hatcheries and farms. There is a need to clean the pond after harvesting the shrimp and also to spray formaldehyde to start new culture,” Suresh said. The parasite reduces growth and increases the size of the shrimp, he added.

Scientists also say that the farmers normally face losses due to diseases, but this parasite affects slowly, which causes severe losses to them after two to three months. “They spend huge amounts of  money on the crop and finally incur losses, impacting their financial condition. This can be avoided with early detection,” say scientists.

Sarath Reddy, a farmer from Mamidipudi village under Muthukur mandal, said that there was no growth in shrimp population due to the EHP effect. “The parasite affects slowly as we cannot identify it easily. I cultivated L. Vannamei in 2 hectares at a cost of `10 lakh. We have been harvesting the shrimp with only less count per one tonne due to the parasite. I have incurred a loss of `1.50 lakh per one hectare,” he said.
Meanwhile, aqua farmers have reduced the culture by 5,500 hectares keeping in view deficit rainfall this season in the district. Normally, aqua farmers rely on buyers, who approach them and purchase shrimp every year. Buyers export the shrimp to other states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other parts of the country. They also export them to other countries.

