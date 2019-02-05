Andhra Pradesh: 20-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by four youths  

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths near the railway goods godown in Sullurpeta on Sunday night. Gudur DSP J Babu Prasad said the victim, who hails from Vizianagaram, is working in a private firm in Sri City. While she was talking to her boyfriend near the railway goods godown, two youths approached them.

The duo extorted money and valuables from the girl and her boyfriend by threatening them. In the meantime, two others reached the place and they all started molesting the girl. On hearing the siren of police patrol vehicle, two of them forcibly took the girl to a nearby place. Her boyfriend went to Sullurpeta police station and informed the SI about the abduction of his girlfriend.

A police team rushed to the spot. But, the girl or the accused were not found. After sexually assaulting the girl, the youths left her on the Sullurpeta highway in the early hours of Monday. She reached Sullurpeta police station and lodged a complaint against the youths. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the youths under the Nirbhaya Act. The victim was sent to Sullurpeta government hospital for medical examination. Police security was provided to the victim, the DSP said. The police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Local youths’ hand suspected

It is suspected that the accused in the gang rape are local youths, who frequent to the railway goods godown area in Sullurpeta at night for consumption of liquor