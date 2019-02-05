Home States Andhra Pradesh

On Wold cancer day American Oncology Institute holds 4000 Walkathon on cancer awareness

American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised a ‘4k Walkathon’ on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Monday. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised a ‘4k Walkathon’ on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Monday. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr J Yasmin flagged off the walkathon and hundreds participated in it, holding placards with messages on rising pollution levels, dangers of tobacco and changing dietary habits written on them. The walkathon culminated at the NTR Stadium, Guntur.

The DMHO appreciated the AOI for being committed to its endeavour of raising awareness about the world’s deadliest disease.Dr N Subba Rao, Medical Director, AOI, said, “Cancer is on the rise in the State and in India also. The situation can only improve if more and more people get educated about the dreaded disease and adopt preventive strategies. 

