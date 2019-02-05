Andhra man kills daughter for ‘family honour’

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father for falling in love with a boy of different caste. The incident took place at Kothapalem village in Tallur mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday midnight.

According to information reaching here, the girl identified as K Vaishnavi was studying BCom second year at Harshini Degree College in Ongole. She used to commute daily from her village to Ongole. Vaishnavi reportedly fell in love with a boy who is also studying in the same college. After coming to know about the alleged love affair of Vaishnavi, her father Venkat Reddy, a farmer, disapproved of it.

However, Vaishnavi reportedly made it clear that she would marry the boy and she had frequent quarrels with her parents in the past three days. They told her that their family honour would be at stake if their relatives came to know about it and asked her to stop seeing the boy.

Late last night, an argument reportedly took place between the girl and her parents once again and, in a fit of rage, Venkat Reddy allegedly strangled Vaishnavi to death. According to reports, though Venkat Reddy confessed to killing his daughter, he did not mention anything about the girl’s love affair.

Police registered a case of murder and reportedly took Venkat Reddy into custody.