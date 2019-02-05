Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man kills daughter for ‘family honour’

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father for falling in love with a boy of different caste.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father for falling in love with a boy of different caste. The incident took place at Kothapalem village in Tallur mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday midnight.

According to information reaching here, the girl identified as K Vaishnavi was studying BCom second year at Harshini Degree College in Ongole. She used to commute daily from her village to Ongole. Vaishnavi reportedly fell in love with a boy who is also studying in the same college. After coming to know about the alleged love affair of Vaishnavi, her father Venkat Reddy, a farmer, disapproved of it. 

However, Vaishnavi reportedly made it clear that she would marry the boy and she had frequent quarrels with her parents in the past three days. They told her that their family honour would be at stake if their relatives came to know about it and asked her to stop seeing the boy.

Late last night, an argument reportedly took place between the girl and her parents once again and, in a fit of rage, Venkat Reddy allegedly strangled Vaishnavi to death. According to reports, though Venkat Reddy confessed to killing his daughter, he did not mention anything about the girl’s love affair. 
Police registered a case of murder and reportedly took Venkat Reddy into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing Kothapalem Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp