Woggish Mrs India crown goes to Russian model from Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A Russian model married to a resident of Belagavi has won the ‘Woggish Mrs India’ crown at the India Fashion Fiesta in Jaipur on Sunday. While 25-year-old Karina Raju Chandrashekharappa’s confidence might have impressed all, it was her answer to the finale question that floored the judges and got her the title.

To a question, “What’s for you is Mrs India”, posed by the judges minutes before she was announced the winner, her answer was, “Mrs India is the collective image of all the qualities a modern woman requires. Her outer beauty attracts and the inner beauty captivates. I believe that Mrs India has it all.’’

Just 10 months ago, Karina had suffered a fall from a cliff 300m into Beas river near Manali. Despite suffering multiple fractures, she fought against all the odds to clinch the Mrs India title. She is now qualified for the Mrs International Fashion Fiesta scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, in June.

Married to real estate businessman Raju Chandrashekharappa, Karina Vorobyeva is a native of Russia who came to India in 2013. After she fell in love with Raju, the couple got married in 2014 and are currently settled in Belagavi along with their four-year-old daughter. Over the last few years, Karina has taken part in several modeling shows and groomed herself to make it big in the field.

Speaking to TNIE, Karina said she had worked extremely hard for the last few months to prepare for the big event in Jaipur. “I am feeling happy that my hard work paid off at last. The grooming I had to undergo with the team of experts in the fashion world in the run-up to the Jaipur extravaganza greatly helped me,’’ she added.