Home States Andhra Pradesh

200 forest officials face transfer in Telangana

The Telangana government on Tuesday suspended 11 forest officials for dereliction of duty and transferred around 200 officers, posting in their place ‘committed and dedicated’ personnel.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

trees

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government on Tuesday suspended 11 forest officials for dereliction of duty and transferred around 200 officers, posting in their place ‘committed and dedicated’ personnel. The move comes in the wake of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao making it clear that he would crack down on timber smuggling and initiate strict steps for the protection of forests under his Jungle Bachao Jungle Badhao project. 

Rao, through a communication from the CMO, reiterated that he would entrust the responsibility of saving forests to officers committed to their jobs and said a chunk of officers working in the Forest Department would be given on-field duties. Acting on the chief minister’s instructions, the department initiated reforms including the appointment of officers with impeccable track records at problem areas and cracking the whip on corrupt bureaucrats. 

HC summons forest officers

Expressing concern over extinction of tigers and other animals in forests, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the chief wild life warden, state principal chief conservator of forests and field director of Kawal Reserve Forest in Adilabad to appear before the court on Feb 7

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp