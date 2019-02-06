200 forest officials face transfer in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday suspended 11 forest officials for dereliction of duty and transferred around 200 officers, posting in their place ‘committed and dedicated’ personnel. The move comes in the wake of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao making it clear that he would crack down on timber smuggling and initiate strict steps for the protection of forests under his Jungle Bachao Jungle Badhao project.

Rao, through a communication from the CMO, reiterated that he would entrust the responsibility of saving forests to officers committed to their jobs and said a chunk of officers working in the Forest Department would be given on-field duties. Acting on the chief minister’s instructions, the department initiated reforms including the appointment of officers with impeccable track records at problem areas and cracking the whip on corrupt bureaucrats.

HC summons forest officers

Expressing concern over extinction of tigers and other animals in forests, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the chief wild life warden, state principal chief conservator of forests and field director of Kawal Reserve Forest in Adilabad to appear before the court on Feb 7