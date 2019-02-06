Action plan to bring back lost glory of Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram known as the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its old traditions, culture and practices. The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) is taking steps to restore the past glory of the city and develop it as a tourist destination.

The civic body has prepared a plan with an estimated amount of `40 crore to protect Rajamahendravarm’s cultural heritage. of the historical town, named after Raja Raja Narendra around 1,000 years ago. They planned to develop the old municipal corporation building as a monument and museum. This building was constructed during the British period. In this process, Kambala cheruvu and Dr AB Nageswara Rao parks have been developed by providing infrastructure facilities like walking track, play area for children and gymnasium among others.

As per the information provided by municipal authorities, Kotipalli area, visited by Mahatma Gandhi on April 6 in 1921, and Devi Chowk which was called as Lantern street. People used lanterns to decorate the street to welcome Vizianagara Kings and hence the name for the area.

Havelock Bridge

The construction of this bridge started on November 11, 1897 and opened for traffic on August 30 in 1900. The bridge was named after Sir AE Havelock, the then Governor of Madras. As it passed more than 100 years, this bridge named was decommissioned in 1997. This bridge was being converted as a walking track across Godavari river

Town Hall

This is a cultural centre of yesteryears built by great social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam in 1891. He fought for widow remarriage and education for women. He was considered as the father of renaissance in Andhra. The Town Hall is now in bad condition and the District Collector has sanctioned `65 lakh for renovation so that it can be used to hold cultural events. These apart, there are many places worth a visit, including Kotilingala Ghat, ISKCON temple, Damerla Rama Rao Art Gallery, Rallabandi Subbarao Museum, Pushkar Ghat and the like.