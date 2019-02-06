Dial 100: Cops get a total of 1,505 calls  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 150 calls informing about road accidents were received by Guntur urban and rural police between January 1 and 31 through Dial 100 services, despite the police taking measures to control road accidents in Guntur district. The police received 1,505 calls about various complaints through Dial 100.

Guntur rural police received a total 946 phone calls and 659 calls between January 1 and 31 through Dial 100 services. Following the calls, and filed 64 cases and after completion of preliminary inquiry and remaining problems resolved by local police at their respective police station limits. The police received 180 calls for physical offences, 66 road accidents, 30 property offences, five suicide attempts, 665 other offences in Guntur urban district.

The police received bodily offences, 94 road accidents, 12 property offences, 14 suicide attempts, 23 calls received on act of disrupting public places, 102 cases offences against women in Guntur rural district. Guntur rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu and urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said Dial 100 services has not only gained popularity in serving the public and received a good response. The police officers said that the police department will take action for giving false information through dial 100 services. They appealed that people make good use of Dial 100.