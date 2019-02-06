‘Probe Shikha’s role’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padmasri, the wife of Jayaram, approached Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday night, alleging a bigger conspiracy behind his murder. Padmasri said she had no faith in the AP police and sought a fresh and thorough probe into the case by Hyderabad police.

“Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary trespassed into my house and took away some documents immediately upon knowing that Jayaram’s body was found in an abandoned car near Nandigama in Krishna district on January 31,” she told media persons.

Padmasri alleged that Shikha would influence the Andhra police and get away scot-free as she was not named in the FIR though Rakesh was listed as prime accused. She demanded that the case be transferred to TS as the crime happened in the State and accused the AP police of not cooperating with her and rejecting her request for access to her husband’s call data records and post-mortem report.