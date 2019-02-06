Rakesh waited for CI with body in his car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the night of the murder, the key accused K Rakesh Reddy waited in his car with the body of Jayaram lying in the back seat outside the Nallakunta police station for Inspector S Srinivasulu over 40 minutes to seek the latter’s help in disposing of the body.

Rakesh who was arrested by Andhra police Tuesday confessed that the inspector and Ibrahimpatnam ACP S Mallareddy had advised him to drive on with Jayaram’s body and create an accident scene.“After the murder, Rakesh took the help of the watchman Srinivas to place Jayaram’s body in the car. Rakesh then drove to Nallakunta PS alone to meet Srinivasulu. He called him many times to confirm if he was in the police station and if he, Rakesh, could drop in, but to no avail,” officials investigating the case, said.

AP police also found that Rakesh had close links with many other police officials in Hyderabad as well in AP. However, it remains to be established if he contacted any of them before or after the murder. Meanwhile, ACP Ibrahimpatnam S Mallareddy was transferred for alleged links with Rakesh Reddy. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, who issued orders transferring Malla Reddy on Tuesday, said they would proceed further after AP police submitted their report on the role of the official. Investigators found that Rakesh was involved in various illegal activities.