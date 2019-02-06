Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stepfather ‘rapes’ 11-year-old daughter, cops file POCSO case 

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly showed blue films and other lewd content to the girl on his mobile phone and harassed her to have sexual relations with him.

Published: 06th February 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Tuni police filed a case against a 40-year-old man (stepfather) of Tetagunta village for allegedly raping and having sexual relations with his daughter for quite some time. The issue came to light when the 11-year-old girl narrated her ordeal to her mother following which she approached the police and complained against the accused — Thutta Siva.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly showed blue films and other lewd content to the girl on his mobile phone and harassed her to have sexual relations with him.   According to Tuni Rural CI Pavan Kishor, despite being married, the accused he had affairs with many other women. The victim’s mother, an agriculture labour, came into contact with him when she was unemployed. Gradually, they entered into a live in relationship and got married. 

The accused had an eye on the victim for long and he enticed her into having sexual relations with him. To ‘inspire’ her, the accused showed her lewd messages, images and videos saved on his mobile phone. When the girl was in a bewildered mental condition, he raped her.

Recently when the girl’s health condition deteriorated, she narrated what she went through to her mother. Immediately she entered into an altercation with Thutta Siva and he attacked her with a knife. Chastened, she went to the Tuni Rural police station and filed a complaint. The police has filed a case under POSCO Act, Atrocity case, Pavan Kishor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp