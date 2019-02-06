Stepfather ‘rapes’ 11-year-old daughter, cops file POCSO case 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Tuni police filed a case against a 40-year-old man (stepfather) of Tetagunta village for allegedly raping and having sexual relations with his daughter for quite some time. The issue came to light when the 11-year-old girl narrated her ordeal to her mother following which she approached the police and complained against the accused — Thutta Siva.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly showed blue films and other lewd content to the girl on his mobile phone and harassed her to have sexual relations with him. According to Tuni Rural CI Pavan Kishor, despite being married, the accused he had affairs with many other women. The victim’s mother, an agriculture labour, came into contact with him when she was unemployed. Gradually, they entered into a live in relationship and got married.

The accused had an eye on the victim for long and he enticed her into having sexual relations with him. To ‘inspire’ her, the accused showed her lewd messages, images and videos saved on his mobile phone. When the girl was in a bewildered mental condition, he raped her.

Recently when the girl’s health condition deteriorated, she narrated what she went through to her mother. Immediately she entered into an altercation with Thutta Siva and he attacked her with a knife. Chastened, she went to the Tuni Rural police station and filed a complaint. The police has filed a case under POSCO Act, Atrocity case, Pavan Kishor said.