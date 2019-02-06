Sunitha in dock    after trouble at Dwcra event 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Woman and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha landed herself in a controversy thanks to the distribution of cheques to Dwcra members as part of Pasupu Kumkuma programme in the district in the last two days. On one occasion, the minister’s brother was found pelting stones at women, who allegedly refused to take an oath that they would vote for TDP in the ensuing elections. In another instance, a history-sheeter shared dais with Sunitha at the official programme and took part in cheque distribution.

At Prasannayapalli in Raptadu mandal, Sunitha inaugurated the panchayat office and after that took part in the cheque distribution programme. What came in for severe criticism was the presence of history-sheeter Uppara Srinivasu on the dais. The history-sheeter was seen distributing cheques to Dwcra women alongside the minister.

YSRC Raptadu Assembly constituency incharge T Prakash Reddy said it was unfortunate that the minister shared dais with a history-sheeter at an official programme. Just a day before, the TDP leaders after distributing cheques to Dwcra members at Gondireddipalle, insisted that the women take an oath that they would vote for TDP in the coming elections.

The women, however, refused to do so and a couple of women were allegedly beaten up by TDP activists. When some YSRC activists reached the place in support of the women, Sunitha’s brother Dharmavaram Murali, along with his men, resorted to stone pelting at DWCRA members and YSRC activists leading to tension in the village. A couple of women and a cop were injured in stone pelting.

“Murali pelting stones at DWCRA women was caught on camera. But, no action has been taken against him for his highhandedness,’’ Prakash Reddy said, alleging that after the incident, Sunitha’s son Sriram unleashed a “reign of terror” in the village.

YSRC charge refuted

Minister Paritala Sunitha’s brother Dharmavaram Murali claims that it is the YSRC activists who are trying to foment trouble in villages as they are not able to digest the success of Pasupu Kumkuma programme in the district