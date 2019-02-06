Home States Andhra Pradesh

WASH boot camp to be held in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Wash consultant of UNICEF, P Manikanta, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), AP Commissionerate of School Education, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) and SMART Andhra Pradesh Foundation (SAPF), is going to organise a three-day ‘Innovation Boot Camp’ on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) from February 6 at Bapatla of Guntur district. 

The concept of WASH will be explained to 15 representatives from teams of government schools of Andhra Pradesh, who have been nominated for the Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (JNNSMEE) national award, P Manikanta said.

The teams, consisting of one teacher and 3 children (age group 13-16 years), will have an opportunity to develop their ideas further and present them in front of CEOs of various companies.Andhra Pradesh, through its Innovation Society, is creating various platforms in the State to foster innovation. The annual event of the education department of JNNSMEE also aims at fostering creativity in school children. 

