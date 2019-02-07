Interstate top cops’ meet discusses ways to tackle Maoists ahead of polls

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the second day of the ongoing Interstate senior police officials meet on Wednesday, the focus was on tackling Maoist ahead of the General Elections. The meeting noted that special security forces, under the guidance of IB from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will have to work jointly by sharing real-time communication apparatus, data and intelligence with Odisha government in view of the Maoist activities.

The coordination meeting of the top interstate police officials was held here under the chairmanship of Joint Director R A Chandra Sekhar, IB. It decided to focus on sensitive areas in Odisha. The DGP of Odisha listed MKBP, SRK and Koraput divisions as problematic areas. RP Koche, ADG-Operations, Odisha, said that recruitment camps were being conducted in many areas, including Koraput division.

Sources revealed to Express that if there was information on the day before polling in problematic areas, an action plan should be formulated immediately. “In MKVB division, Goyasla Rabri and at 80 other places, Maoist party still has cadre,” the meeting noted. Koche was of the view that the Maoists may boycott polls. For that, the extremists may resort to propaganda apart from resorting to violence.

Nalin Prabhat, ADG, Intelligence, AP, sought stringent security system in the State for peaceful polling. “Joint operations by the States have to be conducted at various levels to produce better results,” he said.

The AP official said that the main objective of the Fortified Police Stations (FPS) was to plug the chances of Naxals storming the police stations or carrying out direct gunfire attack.

“In AP, direct attack is carried out by Naxals and private armies during elections,” he said and called for revival of camouflage techniques to overcome drones and establishment of a strong system.

Joint operations

The Chhattisgarh police representative said that there was frequent recruitment of Maoist cadre in colleges. “We want to know AP’s strategy on tackling Maoists,” he said. DGP of Karnataka, Neelamani Raju, assured full cooperation in all aspects and admitted that there was minimal presence of Maoists in Karnataka. She also underscored the need for coastal security.

TK Rajendran, DGP, Tamil Nadu, said that earlier the AP police were supportive of fishermen’s problems, but there was a change in the perspective. Home Secretary of Telangana called for a discussion on surveillance of airport with lesser activity and security systems. AP Home Secretary stated that elections would be held in peak summer, so focus should be on comfort. Senior officers must evolve a plan to provide better accommodation and travel facilities for security forces.