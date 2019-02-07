Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan promises to hike old-age pension to Rs 3K

Published: 07th February 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Srikalahasti Constituency YSR Congress leaders B Madhusudhan Reddy and Chinna Madhu present Jagan a portrait of himself in Tirupati on Wednesday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who literally kick-started his election campaign from the temple town of Tirupati, made an apparent bid to score over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by announcing that his party if voted to power, would enhance the old-age pension from `2,000 to `3,000. 

It may be recalled that the Chandrababu Naidu government, a couple of days back, announced hike in old-age pension from `1,000 to `2,000. The enhanced pension was being given to the beneficiaries from January. Jagan at various public meetings in the State promised to increase old-age pension. But, Chandrababu Naidu stole a march on the Opposition leader.

Launching his ‘Samara Shankaravam’ campaign as part of which he wants to meet more than five lakh booth workers in all the 13 districts of the State and explain to them the goal of ‘Navaratnas’, his party’s vision for the development of the State, Jagan cautioned, ‘Chandrababu Naidu will stoop to all possible levels to get back to power’. “He will resort to deletion of the names of YSRC sympathisers from the voters’ list, inclusion of bogus votes and even unleash police goons,’’ Jagan alleged. 

Making his first public appearance after concluding his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Srikakulam district last month, Jagan Mohan Reddy met ‘neutral influencers’ as part of ‘Anna Pilupu’ and later addressed party booth committee workers in Tirupati. The YSRC chief alleged that Naidu neglected all sections of the people in the past four and half years and now announced various schemes like Pasupu-Kumkuma, old-age pension hike and sops for farmers just months before elections. It’s nothing but a poll gimmick, he said.

Jagan said his party, if voted to power, would extend the benefits of welfare schemes to all sections irrespective of their caste, creed, community and party affiliations. “The TDP government is foisting false cases against YSRC workers for holding dharnas against the misrule of the government. I assure you that I will withdraw all false cases against YSRC sympathisers.’’

“Naidu will dump the money he earned through corrupt practices to win the elections,” the Opposition leader alleged. “He will just not distribute money but will ask people to take an oath in the name of God that he/she will cast vote in favour of the TDP. YSRC booth level workers should tell people that an oath taken in the name of a God carries no value if they receive money earned through corrupt practices. Tell people to take the money from the TDP but follow their conscience and exercise their franchise,’’ the YSRC chief Jaganmohan said.

