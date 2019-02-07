Kotla clears air on going out of Congress

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Former Union Minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, clearing the pitch on leaving Congress and joining another party, said that his main motive was development of the district and welfare of farmers. Holding a meeting with his followers, including District Congress Party President P Lakshmi Reddy and key leaders, at his residence here, on Wednesday, Kotla said that he was bringing the district development issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He asked the CM to complete Vedavathi, Gundrevula and LLC pipeline projects which would solve water crisis in the drought-hit Adoni division. “The CM has promised to solve the issues,” Kotla said. He further said that the Congress leaders had humiliated him several times. “I never said I am leaving the party, but the Congress leaders including PCC chief Raghuveera Reddy assumed that I would make an exit,” he said.