Police deny permission for Chalo Assembly

GUNTUR: Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao denied permission for ‘Chalo Assembly’ called by Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association on Thursday, demanding scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). He also warned of stern action against agitators if they create any law and order problem.

The SP pointed out that the association called for an agitation thrice in the same week i.e., on February 1, 3 and 7. He appealed to the protesters to stage a dharna in a peaceful manner. He said that permission has been denied for the dharna as the Assembly is in session. Vijaya Rao said that Section 30 of Police Act and Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed.