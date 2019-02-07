Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police did not take law into hands: Govt to HC on detaining Revanth

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench asked the Telangana advocate general BS Prasad to respond to the petitioner’s plea seeking compensation.

Published: 07th February 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:26 AM

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana government on Wednesday told the High Court that the issue of payment of compensation to TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy does not arise as the police have acted in accordance with law while taking the latter into preventive custody on the night of December 4, 2018, a few days before the State went to Assembly polls. 

On the other hand, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to issue directions to the government for payment of `20 lakh compensation for alleged illegal detention of the Congress leader. A division bench of the Court, comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud, was dealing with the habeas corpus petition filed by Vem Narender Reddy, former MLA and close associate of Revanth, challenging the alleged illegal detention of Revanth who contested in the recently concluded elections from Kodangal assembly segment. Revanth lost the election in the hands of TRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench asked the Telangana advocate general BS Prasad to respond to the petitioner’s plea seeking compensation. In reply, the AG urged the Court to close the present case as Revanth was no longer in detention rendering the petition infructuous. In fact, the police have acted in accordance with law while taking Revanth into preventive custody on the midnight of December 4 and was done following the procedure laid down under Section 47 CrPC.

The same was video graphed and produced before the court as well. He urged the court not to pass any remarks on the police as it would have an impact on the judge who would deal with the election petition filed recently by Revanth Reddy, seeking to set aside the election of TRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy and declare him as duly elected candidate from Kodangal Assembly segment. He alleged misuse of government machinery by the ruling TRS). Responding to the AG’s plea, the bench said that it would not pass any remarks in the case as an election petition by Revanth was pending before the court.

