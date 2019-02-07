‘Rs 8K cr loans to farmers in 2 instalments’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said that the government will distribute loans worth `8,000 crore in two instalments to farmers before elections.

He inaugurated the students’ hostels and laid the foundation stone for research centre at ANGRAU here on Wednesday. The hostels were constructed at a cost of `7.1 crore and the research centre at a cost of `14.37 crore. The minister said that the government spent `528 crore to provide basic amenities in the universities.