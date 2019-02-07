Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stalker stabs 17-year-old for not reciprocating love

A 17-year-old girl is battling for life in a hospital here after she was stabbed multiple times by a stalker in Barkatpura on Wednesday morning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl is battling for life in a hospital here after she was stabbed multiple times by a stalker in Barkatpura on Wednesday morning. The girl, an Intermediate student, was on her way to college at around 8 a.m. when the youngster,  attacked her with a sickle for allegedly turning down his proposal to marry him.  The girl sustained deep injuries in the neck, abdomen and a hand. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Yashoda hospital in Malakpet, where her condition was said to be critical. 

East Zone DCP M Ramesh said that they arrested the youth Bharath and seized the sickle from him. Bharath and the girl lived in the same locality in Barkatpura and the families knew each other. The boy is a first-year degree student. The girl was being harassed by him the past one year after she turned down his proposal, the DCP said.

The girl brought the issue to notice of her father M Ramulu who in turn informed Bharath’s parents about their son’s behaviour. This did not deter him from harassing the girl. “When he kept troubling her, we approached SHE teams where he and his parents were counselled,” Ramulu said. 

To prevent the boy from harassing her, her uncle Laxman used to drop her at college. Police said that Bharath used to monitor her movements from his terrace. The girl’s family said she was confined to her house and stepped out of house only if it was necessary. “She had to submit a project work at college so she stepped out of her house on Wednesday morning, accompanied by her younger sister,” said Lalitha, a woman who lives in the same locality.

At around 8 a.m. while she was walking towards her uncle’s house, she saw Bharath walking towards her with a sickle. Though she started running, he got hold of her and started stabbing her. Bharath immediately fled from the scene and the girl who was bleeding heavily was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kachiguda and later shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet.

