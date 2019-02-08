2 women workers die in auto-lorry collision

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two women workers died and nine others were injured when the auto in which they were travelling collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction at Pothavaram in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Thursday.

According to sources, the 11 women farmhands belonging to Ammanabrolu village were going to Pothavaram to cut chilli crop. The women workers were shifted to RIMS, Ongole for treatment.

Ramanamma (55) and Palaparthu Subhashini (60) died while undergoing treatment at RIMS. Two other farm workers were shifted to a private hospital in Ongole for better treatment.

On receipt of information, Zilla Parishad chairman E Haribabu rushed to the hospital and enquired about the health condition of accident victims with the doctors.

Farmhands on way to work

