3 killed, 4 injured as lorry hits car

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a tragic road accident, three persons were killed and another four have been hospitalised in a critical condition. The incident took place at Orvakal mandal headquarters on Thursday morning when a lorry rammed a car in the rear, making it collide into another lorry driving slowly in the front. The car was badly damaged, killing three of the seven passengers travelling in the vehicle.

The deceased were identified to be driver Raghavendra, a native of Panchalingala village in Kurnool mandal, B Ramu and Chinna Ramudu, residents of Nirmalanagar in Kurnool city who were all aged between 35 to 40 and were followers of Kodumur MPP Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy.