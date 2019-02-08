Home States Andhra Pradesh

Agri dept clerk found with Rs 2 crore  ‘illegal’ assets

Ramesh joined the Revenue department in 2008 and now owns assets disproportionate to his income.

Published: 08th February 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Kurnool Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have unearthed assets worth above `2 crore from G Ramesh who is working as a junior assistant at the office of joint director of agriculture in Kurnool city. Three special teams, led by ACB DSP V Jayaram Raju, conducted raids at his residence in the city, his relatives’ houses at Nandikotkur of Kurnool district and Uppal in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ramesh joined the Revenue department in 2008 and now owns assets disproportionate to his income. So far, they have detected two residential houses constructed at Venkayapalle in the city outskirts and two house sites at various places in the district. 

Comments

