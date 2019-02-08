Amid debate, ex-EC says EVMs are tamper-proof  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former Election Commission of India Dr G V G Krishna Murthy has said that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof. He was speaking after inaugurating the Election Information Centre near tahsildar’s office at Bapatla in Guntur district on Thursday.

He ridiculed that the politicians won’t say anything against EVMs when they win elections, but when they lose, they blame it on EVMs.“The EVMs are tamper-proof. They are necessary for a big country like India,” he asserted. “The VVPAT slips can be counted but it will be a difficult task,” he said.