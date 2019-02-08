Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu varsities offering courses in Telangana against UGC norms

As per UGC, a university established or incorporated under a State Act can operate only within the territorial jurisdiction allotted to it under the Act.

HYDERABAD:  Despite the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that state that distance courses can be offered by universities only within the State, several varsities from neighboring States like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have set up their study centres in Telangana State. 

With admissions into these centres underway, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued notices to the universities to wind up their study centres. However, since the council does not have jurisdiction over universities outside Telangana, officials complain that they are not able to do much to save the students from falling prey to the practice. Meanwhile, the students alleged that the Telangana Higher Education department authorities have failed to inform them on the  study centres that adhere to UGC guidelines.

As per UGC, a university established or incorporated under a State Act can operate only within the territorial jurisdiction allotted to it under the Act. TSCHE authorities admitted that “several degree private colleges are still a hub for universities from other States”. They accept applications from the students for distance mode courses in Telangana State for universities in other States. They alleged that “we couldn’t ensure success in restricting study centres of the universities of different States from opening study centres in Telangana”.

Speaking to Express, T Papi Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said, “We have already been taking  strict action and issuing notices against the private colleges that are operating distance mode centres of other universities  in Telangana.”

“We are requesting the students to enrol for distance mode certificates with the four eligible universities of Kakatiya, Ambedkar, Osmania, and Maulana. With  certificates from these universities, you are eligible for government jobs in Telangana,” he added. He further stated that as per UGC, the study centres of  other States’ universities are not valid here.

When contacted, Acharya Nagarjuna University Registrar Prof G Rosaiah, said that  Hyderabad is the combined capital for both Telugu states.  “We therefore have the right to operate distance education centres in Telangana,” he said. M Subhash, a student interested in M.A Sociology distance course, said, “Most of us lack an awareness regarding the UGC guidelines such as these.”

