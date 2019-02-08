Gang-rape: Nirbhaya Act invoked against 4

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Three days after a 20-year-old woman from Sullurpeta was gang-raped at Railway goods shed, the police nabbed four accused and registered a case under the Nirbhaya Act on Thursday. The accused who were identified as Venkatagiri Vinay alias Nani (20), T Navin Kumar (26), K Deva (22) and Rajendran Tamil Selvam (22) have been produced in court.

Gudur DSP J Babu Prasad said on February 3, the victim along with her boyfriend visited Sullurpeta Railway Station to board a train. She was talking to her boyfriend on Platform No 1 for a while and went to answer nature’s call near the Railway goods shed.

The four accused threatened to reveal their affair to their families and extorted `500 from the victim’s boyfriend. “They then raped the victim and shifted her to Kalangi River area near Sullurpeta highway.