Gun misfire: Constable suspended

  SP Ravi Prakash on Thursday issued orders suspending constable Murali for the misfire of a service revolver in the Eluru district police headquarters.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Murali, who was attached to the special party police of West Godavari district was sent to Machilipatnam for bandobust duties in view of the visit of CM N Chandrababu Naidu. After returning from bandobust, Murali went to the police headquarters to hand over the weapon. However, the weapon misfired when Murali took the service weapon of another constable and tried to clean it.

