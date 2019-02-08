Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan promises to bring legislation to reserve 75 pc industry jobs to locals

Further, all the 2.42 lakh vacant posts in the State will be filled, he promised. 

Published: 08th February 2019 09:21 AM

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing booth level committee representatives during Samara Sankharavam in Kadapa on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to bring a legislation to reserve 75 per cent of the jobs in the existing industries in the State and those that will be set up in due course to the locals, once his party forms government. Addressing the party cadre as part of the Samara Sankharavam in Kadapa on Thursday, Jagan said once his government is formed, the groundbreaking ceremony of Kadapa Steel Plant would be done within three months and it will be commissioned in three years. 

“We will pass a law to see that locals are given preference in jobs, which will be helpful for the youth to get jobs which is otherwise being taken away by people of other States,” he said.

Reiterating that the YSRC will not have any pre-poll alliance with any party and will contest the 2019 elections on its own, the party president said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is on a promising spree after the overwhelming response to YSRC’s Navaratnas. “Naidu went back on all promises made by him in 2014 and this time around he is doing nothing different. There is a great deal of responsibility on you to take the cheat-sheet of Naidu to people and tell them as to how he has cheated on them on various counts and how he broke all the promises made by him,” Jagan told his partymen.

“Naidu has been trying to delete names of YSRC sympathisers from the voters’ list. It is the duty of YSRC activists to ensure that their name are in the voters’ list and all of them come to the polling booth to vote,” he said. He wanted his party cadre to tell the people that the ‘Copycat Chief Minister’ has been repeating YSRC’s Navaratnas but he lacks credibility and has never done what he has promised before elections.

“We need not believe the Congress which has divided the State undemocratically, TDP which has supported the division, BJP which has gone back on Special  Category Status and Jana Sena which has supported Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu in 2014. We will fight the 2019 elections on our own,” he said. 

