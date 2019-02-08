Man burnt alive as hut catches fire

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: A 35-year-old man was charred to death after fire broke out in his hut at Rajupeta village on Thursday. According to Machilipatnam police, the deceased was identified as Haji Ahmed, a daily wage worker. A fire broke out when Ahmed was sleeping inside his hut in the early hours of Thursday.

Soon, the fire engulfed the hut and a cylinder blew up resulting in the instantaneous death of Ahmed. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. Officials said that an old lady and her family, who slept in the veranda, had a lucky escape.