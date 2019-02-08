Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi’s Visakhapatnam public meeting deferred

City BJP president M Nagendra said the PM’s visit was postponed in view of his foreign visit.

Published: 08th February 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam to address a public meeting on February 16 has been deferred to February 27. But the week will witness high-profile visits of Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. 

City BJP president M Nagendra said the PM’s visit was postponed in view of his foreign visit. “Modi will now address the public meeting on February 27,’’ he said adding they would chalk out the PM’s tour programme and finalise the venue after the arrival of MP K Haribabu, who was in Delhi to attend the Parliament session. 

Referring to reports that the Andhra University administration had denied permission to give its grounds for PM’s public meeting, a BJP leader claimed they have not approached the AU authorities seeking permission to use the grounds as venue for the Prime Minister’s meeting. Sources, however, said the party MLA from Visakhapatnam and party’s floor leader in State Assembly P Vishnukumar Raju is likely to seek permission from the State government for the AU grounds.

Meanwhile, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit the city, for the second time in less than two months, and would participate in the Maha Kumbabhishekam to be performed by Swami Swaroopananendra Saraswati in Sri Saradapeetham at Chinna Mushidiwada on February 14. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend the ritual on the same day.

February 14 visit to Sri Saradapeetham would be the second one for KCR as he had visited the Peetham in December, after winning the elections there. Speaking to media on Thursday, Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said that the both CMs would participate in the ‘purnahuti’ programme on the last day of ‘mahakumbhabhishekam’ on February 14.

