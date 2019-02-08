Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mystery shrouds death of woman

A woman worker died under suspicious circumstances at a spinning mill in Bhiminenivaripalem of Guntur district on Wednesday. 

Published: 08th February 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A woman worker died under suspicious circumstances at a spinning mill in Bhiminenivaripalem of Guntur district on Wednesday. According to Medikondur SI Ch Krishna Reddy, Mamatha Seth (23) died under suspicious circumstances at Bhavan Spinning Mill on January 15. 

The woman was a daily wage worker at Bhavan Spinning Mill. She was a resident of Adhuan village in Bhadrek district of Odisha State. Contractor Dibakar from Odisha, brought Mamatha to Bhiminenivaripalem. The spinning mill management arranged accommodation for her.

Meanwhile, Dibakar set up a shop in the house given to Mamatha by the spinning mill management. On Wednesday, she committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan. On hearing her death news, Dibakar burnt her body without informing her parents. 

When Mamatha, did not get in touch with her parents for a long time, her father Basanth Kumar Seth along with his younger daughter Namitha Seth arrived at Bhiminenivaripalem in search of her. 
After coming to know about his daughter’s death news, Basanth Kumar filed a complaint with Medikonduru police. Her father alleged that the contractor and others burnt her body in the spinning mill compound. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp