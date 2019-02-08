Mystery shrouds death of woman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman worker died under suspicious circumstances at a spinning mill in Bhiminenivaripalem of Guntur district on Wednesday. According to Medikondur SI Ch Krishna Reddy, Mamatha Seth (23) died under suspicious circumstances at Bhavan Spinning Mill on January 15.

The woman was a daily wage worker at Bhavan Spinning Mill. She was a resident of Adhuan village in Bhadrek district of Odisha State. Contractor Dibakar from Odisha, brought Mamatha to Bhiminenivaripalem. The spinning mill management arranged accommodation for her.

Meanwhile, Dibakar set up a shop in the house given to Mamatha by the spinning mill management. On Wednesday, she committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan. On hearing her death news, Dibakar burnt her body without informing her parents.

When Mamatha, did not get in touch with her parents for a long time, her father Basanth Kumar Seth along with his younger daughter Namitha Seth arrived at Bhiminenivaripalem in search of her.

After coming to know about his daughter’s death news, Basanth Kumar filed a complaint with Medikonduru police. Her father alleged that the contractor and others burnt her body in the spinning mill compound. A case has been registered and investigation is on.